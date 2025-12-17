Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Playing against Kings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Forsling (undisclosed) will be in the lineup versus Los Angeles on Wednesday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.
Forsling is currently stuck in a 10-game goal drought during which he recorded a mere 10 shots, including going the last three games without registering a single shot on net. The 29-year-old Swede will face an uphill battle in reaching the 10-goal mark for the fifth straight year, which may impact his chances of hitting the 30-point threshold for the fifth consecutive season.
