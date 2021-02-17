Forsling (upper body) will be in action against the Hurricanes on Wednesday. Per the NHL media site, Forsling has been activated off injured reserve.

Forsling's return to the lineup will likely see Noah Juulsen bumped out of the lineup versus Carolina. Prior to his nine-game absence, the 24-year-old Swede tallied two hits, three shots and a plus-1 rating in three appearances while logging 15:15 per game.