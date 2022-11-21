Forsling registered two assists in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Columbus.

Forsling's point streak has reached five games. That gives him two goals and 13 points in 19 contests this season. Of course this hot streak won't last forever, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him reach the 40-point milestone this season. It helps that the Panthers are giving him tons of ice time. Entering Sunday's contest, he was averaging 24:09, including 1:55 on the power play.