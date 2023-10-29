Forsling scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

The blueliner sparked Florida's rally from a 2-0 deficit midway through the second period when he blasted a slapshot through some traffic past Joey Daccord. It was Forsling's first goal, and first point, of the season, but the 27-year-old has maintained a presence on the Panthers' power play despite his early struggles. With Aaron Ekblad (shoulder) and Brandon Montour (shoulder) not expected back until late November, Forsling still has some time to take advantage of that assignment.