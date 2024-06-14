Forsling notched an assist, four hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Forsling had gone three games without a point before he got the primary assist on Sam Reinhart's first-period tally. While he's put up solid offense, Forsling's excellent defense has been his calling card in the playoffs. The 28-year-old blueliner is at 12 points, a plus-15 rating, 45 shots on net, 38 hits and 26 blocked shots through 20 playoff appearances.