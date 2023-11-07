Forsling netted a goal in a 5-4 overtime win over Columbus on Monday.

Forsling snapped a three-game scoring drought to provide his second goal and point in 11 outings this year. His marker came early in the first period to put Florida ahead 2-0. Forsling had 13 goals and 41 points in 82 contests last season and went into Monday's action averaging 24:28 of ice time, so he should start to pick up the offensive pace as the campaign progresses.