Forsling scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

Forsling snapped a 10-game point drought with the tally. The 30-year-old defenseman has maintained his usual top-four role this season, but he's had lackluster results on offense. He's been held to three points, 26 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 19 appearances, though he has added 15 hits and 20 blocked shots. Forsling doesn't reliably get power-play time, which makes it tough to project if he'll be able to overcome his slow start to get back in the 30-point neighborhood by the end of the year.