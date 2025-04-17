Forsling (rest) will be back in the lineup for Game 1 versus Tampa Bay, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Forsling sat out Tuesday versus Tampa Bay. He finished the 2024-25 campaign with 11 goals, 20 assists, 83 hits and 89 blocked shots in 80 outings.
