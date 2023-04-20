Forsling tallied one assist against the Bruins in Wednesday's Game 2 win.
Forsling remains stuck in a five-game goal drought despite having recorded 14 shots over that stretch. During the regular season, the blueliner produced at a .5 point-per-game rate and should continue to do so in the postseason, making him a decent mid-range fantasy option.
