Forsling (rest) won't play against Detroit on Sunday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Forsling will get the second half of Florida's back-to-back off to rest but could return Tuesday against Toronto. He has generated 10 goals, 27 points, 181 shots on net, 86 blocked shots and 80 hits through 76 appearances this season. Matt Kiersted will replace Forsling in Sunday's lineup.
