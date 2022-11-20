Forsling picked up an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to Calgary to stretch his point streak to four games.
Forsling has registered one helper in each of the past four contests. He has two power-play assists during that stretch as well as eight shots on goal. Forsling has collected two goals, 11 points, 21 blocks and 15 hits through 18 games this year.
