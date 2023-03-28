Forsling scored a pair of goals on five shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

Forsling accounted for all of Florida's offense Monday, beating Mads Sogaard with a slap shot in the second period before adding a second goal in a similar fashion in the third. With the two-score game, Forsling set new career highs in goals (12) and points (38). The 26-year-old defenseman has also added 62 hits, 98 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating through 74 games this season.