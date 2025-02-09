Forsling scored a goal Saturday in a 5-1 win over Ottawa.

He lofted a shot from inside the blue line that Linus Ullmark should have had. It was Forsling's first goal in 10 games, and his eighth in 57 games this season (21 points). He will be lucky to hit the 30-point mark this season after averaging 39 over the last three years. If it's any consolation, Forsling is pounding pucks at the net and could hit the 200 mark. That may help some managers. Or not.