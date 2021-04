Forsling registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Forsling set up Frank Vatrano one-timer for the game-winning goal at 3:09 of overtime. The assist gave Forsling 10 points (four on the power play), 64 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 30 appearances this year. He's taken over a top-pairing role alongside MacKenzie Weegar since Aaron Ekblad suffered a broken leg on March 28.