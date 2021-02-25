Forsling (undisclosed) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Stars, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Forsling will sit out after suffering an undisclosed injury during Wednesday's loss to the Stars. Kevin Connauton was activated from the taxi squad to add depth during Forsling's absence. Through eight games this year, Forsling has no points and 18 shots on net.
