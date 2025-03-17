Forsling recorded an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

Forsling snapped an eight-game point drought with the helper on Sam Reinhart's opening goal early in the second period. The 28-year-old Forsling has started to see traces of power-play time while Aaron Ekblad (suspension) is out of the lineup until the third game of the playoffs. Forsling's offense hasn't followed his increased responsibilities. He's now at 23 points, 160 shots on net, 67 hits, 80 blocked shots and a plus-30 rating through 68 appearances, putting him on track for his worst offensive campaign in four years.