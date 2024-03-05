Forsling earned a pair of assists in Monday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.
Forsling's two points saw him reach the 30-point threshold for the third consecutive season despite limited production or opportunities with the man advantage. It will be a stretch for the 27-year-old Swede to match his 2022-23 production when he recorded a personal best 41 points.
More News
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Nets winner in OT•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Good to go Saturday•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Exits Thursday's game•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Dishes two helpers Thursday•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Two helpers in Wednesday's win•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Set to play Wednesday•