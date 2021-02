Forsling (upper body) had three shots and two blocks in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Carolina. He also provided one hit and was plus-1.

Forsling was back in the lineup after a nine-game absence and logged 17:23 of ice time, nearly all of it at even strength. It was a serviceable performance by the 24-year-old, who last saw game action on Jan. 28. Forsling is without a point through four contests this season.