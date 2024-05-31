Forsling scored his fourth goal of the postseason in Thursday's 3-2 win against New York in Game 5.

Forsling extended his point streak to three games after tying the game at one apiece in the first period. The 27-year-old defenseman added two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in 23:17 of ice time. Forsling now has at least one point in five of his last six appearances. He's first in scoring among Florida's blueliners during the playoffs -- his steady offensive production in this series has vaulted him past fellow defenseman Brandon Montour (nine points) for the team lead. Forsling is up to four goals, seven assists and a team-high plus-12 rating in 16 postseason contests to this point.