Forsling scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Bruins.

With Brandon Montour (upper body) out and Aaron Ekblad (lower body) also leaving Monday's game early, the Panthers were very short-handed on the blue line. Forsling took advantage of the opportunity though, seeing a career-high 28:53 of ice time and scoring both his points in the third period as the team attempted to rally from a 4-1 deficit. Forsling has a goal and three points through three games to begin the season, and the 26-year-old could have a major role if Ekblad's injury proves to be serious.