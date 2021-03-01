Forsling (undisclosed) won't play in Monday's game versus the Hurricanes, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Forsling is set to miss a third straight game, and Kevin Connauton will stay in the lineup as a result. Thursday's road clash against the Predators is Forsling's next chance to return.
