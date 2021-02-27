Forsling (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against Carolina.
Forsling will miss a second straight game Saturday and remains without a definitive timetable for his return. The 24-year-old Swede's gone scoreless through eight games this campaign.
More News
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Injured in Wednesday's game•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Solid in return from injury•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Playing Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Nearing return to action•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Joins morning skate•