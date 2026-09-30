Forsling scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 1-0 overtime victory over the Hurricanes.

It was a sloppy, chippy game to begin the regular season, but Forsling prevented it from going to a shootout when he blasted a one-timer past Brandon Bussi from the blue line with less than five seconds left in OT. Forsling managed only two goals in the 2025-26 regular season, ending a streak of four straight seasons in double digits, but the 30-year-old blueliner made an immediate statement to begin the current campaign that he intends to be more productive.