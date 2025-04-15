Now Playing

Forsling (rest) won't play Tuesday versus the Lightning, Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site reports.

Forsling will sit out for the second time in six games. He had a goal and three assists over four contests since his previous rest day. The 28-year-old will be back for the playoff opener. He concludes the regular season with 11 goals and 31 points over 80 outings.

