Forsling (rest) won't play Tuesday versus the Lightning, Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site reports.
Forsling will sit out for the second time in six games. He had a goal and three assists over four contests since his previous rest day. The 28-year-old will be back for the playoff opener. He concludes the regular season with 11 goals and 31 points over 80 outings.
