Forsling (rest) will not play Thursday against the Senators.
Forsling is enjoying a career year, tallying 10 goals and 37 points while averaging 21:13 of ice time through 71 games. Florida's regular-season finale is Friday against the Canadiens, though it's unclear if the 25-year-old will suit up.
