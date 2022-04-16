Forsling scored a pair of goals on six shots, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

Forsling scored five seconds after leaving the penalty box on his first goal, and he struck again on a feed from Jonathan Huberdeau. Both of Forsling's goals came in the second period of the big win. The 25-year-old blueliner has put up nine points in his last eight outings, and he's up to eight goals, 34 points, 133 shots on net, 77 blocked shots and a plus-35 rating in 65 games this season.