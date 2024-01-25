Forsling picked up two assists in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.
Both helpers came in the first period as the Panthers seized control of the game with three goals in the first 10 minutes. Forsling sat out Monday's game for personal reasons but that didn't seem to slow down his productive January, and the 27-year-old blueliner has three goals and nine points in 10 contests on the month.
More News
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Set to play Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Unavailable Monday•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Contributes helper in win•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Fights, scores Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Two-point effort in win•
-
Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Notches assist in win•