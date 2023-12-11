Forsling produced a goal and an assist while adding three shots on net, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Both points came in the first period as Florida grabbed a 2-1 lead. It was Forsling's first multi-point performance of the season, odd timing considering he's lost his spot on the power play with Brandon Montour and Aaron Ekblad back in action. Forsling has a meager three goals and nine points in 27 games, but his 55 shots, 37 blocked shots, 24 hits and stellar plus-17 rating give him added fantasy value in formats that utilize a broader range of categories.