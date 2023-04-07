Forsling collected an even-strength goal and a short-handed assist in Thursday's 7-2 win over Ottawa.

The 26-year-old blueliner saw over seven minutes of ice time on the power play, a season high, but he wasn't able to add to his haul with the man advantage. Forsling is having a nice close to the season, picking up five goals and eight points over the last 12 games, and through 79 games in 2022-23 he's compiled a career-high 13 goals and 41 points.