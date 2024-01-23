Forsling (personal) will not play Monday against Nashville, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.
Forsling is away from the team on family leave but is expected to return Wednesday against Arizona. The 27-year-old has seven goals and 19 points through 45 games this season. Josh Mahura will suit up in Forsling's absence Monday.
