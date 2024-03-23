Forsling (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's game against the Rangers, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Forsling has 10 goals, 35 points, 41 PIM, 91 hits and 92 blocks in 68 contests this season. Tobias Bjornfot might make his Panthers debut Saturday because of Forsling's absence.
