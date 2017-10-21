Panthers' Harri Sateri: Ascends to big club
Sateri was called up from AHL Springfield on Saturday.
With chief backstop Roberto Luongo (thumb) considered day-to-day ahead of the evening's road contest against the Capitals, the Panthers promoted Sateri as an insurance policy behind James Reimer, the team's normal backup. The Finnish tender with the cool, rhyming name hasn't made a single NHL appearance since the Sharks originally drafted him with a 2008 fourth-round pick, but he'd obviously be a better emergency option than, say, an equipment manager.
