Panthers' Harri Sateri: Between pipes Saturday
Sateri will start in the home crease Saturday against the Red Wings, Jameson Olive of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Sateri is coming off of back-to-back solid performances between the pipes for the Panthers, shutting down both the Sabres and Islanders to pick up two straight victories. Saturday marks just the second home start for Sateri this season, taking a loss to the Caps in a 42-save performance Jan. 25. He will attempt to back that up with another strong showing Saturday against a Red Wings club riding a two-game win streak.
