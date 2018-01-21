Panthers' Harri Sateri: Chosen for first NHL start
Sateri will make his first career NHL start Saturday in Nashville, Doug Plagens of the Panthers' radio network reports.
Sateri looked decent in his first brief NHL action when he allowed just one goal on 14 shots on Jan. 2 in Minnesota. The task facing him in his first start is a bit more daunting, however, as the Predators average 3.29 goals per game on home ice this season.
