The Panthers waived Sateri on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The Panthers have two starter-caliber netminders in Roberto Luongo and James Reimer on their roster, so Sateri was never expected to make the team out of camp. If he goes unclaimed, 27-year-old Finn will be assigned to AHL Springfield for the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

