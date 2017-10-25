The Panthers loaned Sateri to AHL Springfield on Wednesday.

The Panthers claimed Antti Niemi off waivers Tuesday, who will serve as James Reimer's backup while starting netminder Roberto Luongo (thumb) is sidelined, so they're no longer in need of Sateri's services. He'll head back to the minors and return to his role as AHL Springfield's starting backstop.

