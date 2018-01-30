Sateri will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Islanders.

Sateri has struggled mightily of late, suffering three consecutive losses while posting an ugly 4.86 GAA and .874 save percentage over that span. The Finnish netminder will look to right the ship and pick up his first win of the campaign in a tough road matchup with an Islanders club that's averaging 3.61 goals per game at home this season, third in the NHL.