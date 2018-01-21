Sateri was burned for four goals on 29 shots in Saturday's loss to the Predators.

Sateri came up short in his first NHL start, but it's hard to point the finger too much considering Nashville is riding a five-game winning streak. The 28-year-old is currently the backup to James Reimer and doesn't hold much fantasy value right now. Reimer has struggled at times of late, but he's otherwise done a terrific job filling in for Roberto Luongo (groin). Sateri could see some more crease time in the near-future, but he hasn't shown much at the professional level that would make him worthy of an add.