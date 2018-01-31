Panthers' Harri Sateri: Gets first NHL win
Sateri made 32 saves Tuesday to earn his first NHL victory with a 4-1 decision over the Islanders.
Florida's offense did a great job in front of the 28-year-old netminder, giving him four goals of support on 40 shots. Despite this feel-good moment, Sateri remains a dicey fantasy play given his 1-3-0 record, 3.75 GAA and .899 save percentage.
More News
-
Panthers' Harri Sateri: Facing Islanders Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Harri Sateri: Turns away 42 shots in 4-2 loss•
-
Panthers' Harri Sateri: In goal Thursday•
-
Panthers' Harri Sateri: Torched by Stars in relief effort Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Harri Sateri: Falls short in first NHL start•
-
Panthers' Harri Sateri: Chosen for first NHL start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...