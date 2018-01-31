Sateri made 32 saves Tuesday to earn his first NHL victory with a 4-1 decision over the Islanders.

Florida's offense did a great job in front of the 28-year-old netminder, giving him four goals of support on 40 shots. Despite this feel-good moment, Sateri remains a dicey fantasy play given his 1-3-0 record, 3.75 GAA and .899 save percentage.