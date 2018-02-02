Sateri saved 30 of 32 shots during Thursday's 4-2 win over Buffalo.

After losing three consecutive games, Sateri has now won consecutive outings with just three goals allowed. He's in the driver's seat for the Panthers with Roberto Luongo (lower body) and James Reimer (groin) on injured reserve, so the 28-year-old Finn owns fleeting potential and could be worth a look for fantasy owners searching for answers in goal.