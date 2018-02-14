Sateri is no longer listed on the Panther roster, per the NHL media site.

With Roberto Luongo (lower body) being activated off injured reserve, Sateri became the odd man out and should rejoin AHL Springfield. During his first NHL stint, the 28-year-old earned a 4-4-0 record with a .911 save percentage. While James Reimer has the inside track as the long-term replacement for Luongo, Sateri's performance could open the door for him to challenge for some additional play time in the future.