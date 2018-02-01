Panthers' Harri Sateri: In goal Thursday
Sateri will tend twine Thursday evening against the Sabres, who are playing host to the contest, Joe Yerdon of NHL.com reports.
Sateri will see shots from the league's worst offense, but Sabres forward Jack Eichel is averaging nearly a point per game, and that's a real concern for fantasy players streaming an unproven netminder on Thursday's heavy slate comprised of 12 games. The Panthers are expected to get Roberto Luongo (lower body) back soon, so Sateri probably isn't even worth a speculative stash.
