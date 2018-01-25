Panthers' Harri Sateri: In goal Thursday
Sateri will get the starting nod against the Capitals on Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Sateri was torched in his previous two outings, giving up 10 goals on 65 shots for an .846 save percentage. With Roberto Luongo (lower body) still working his way back from injury and James Reimer (groin) expected to be sidelined for weeks, the 27-year-old Sateri may be pressed into service for an extended stretch.
