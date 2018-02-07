Panthers' Harri Sateri: Keeps it rolling with another victory
Sateri stopped 26 of 27 shots in Tuesday's win over the Canucks.
The Panthers have won four straight games and Sateri has been in the crease for all of them. The 28-year-old has really stepped up to the plate recently with Roberto Luongo and James Reimer both sidelined with lower-body injuries. His mediocre .914 save percentage is reflective of his lackluster play in January, but Sateri has been red-hot of late of late and has allowed just six goals during the winning streak. The Finnish netminder makes for a great fantasy pick-up while he remains the starter in Florida.
