Panthers' Harri Sateri: Makes NHL debut in brief relief appearance
Sateri made his NHL debut Tuesday against the Wild, stopping 13 of 14 shots in relief of an injured James Reimer.
It was a brief NHL debut for Sateri, as Reimer actually returned in the second period after leaving the game with an apparent head injury. Sateri has moved into the backup role with Roberto Luongo (groin) sidelined, but he's unlikely to see much action moving forward. Reimer has been lights out of late and the injury Tuesday didn't appear to be serious. Sateri could be worth a look in the event Reimer is forced to miss time, but even then, the 27-year-old Finnish netminder has no NHL experience and isn't exactly putting up spectacular numbers in the AHL.
