Panthers' Harri Sateri: Moving to NHL roster
Sateri was recalled from AHL Springfield on Wednesday.
While there hasn't been any news given regarding the results of an MRI that Roberto Luongo underwent to inspect a groin injury, the recall of Sateri certainly doesn't bode well for Luongo. Fellow netminder James Reimer is expected to take the lion's share of work in goal for however long Luongo is sidelined, while Sateri will fill backup duties.
