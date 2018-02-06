Sateri will start in net for Tuesday night's contest against the Canucks, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Sateri's stint as the de facto starter began poorly with three straight four-plus-goal losses, but he has since righted the ship, winning his last three starts while allowing two goals or fewer in each en route to a .946 save percentage over that span. The young Finn will look to take advantage of another mediocre offense when Vancouver comes to town, as the team averages just 2.63 goals per game.