Sateri was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Monday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

This news could be a sign that Roberto Luongo (lower body) will at least be available as a backup in the evening's road contest against the Islanders. Sateri didn't see the ice after receiving the call-up Saturday because James Reimer went the distanced versus the Coyotes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories