Sateri will back up James Reimer against the Coyotes on Saturday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Sateri is on loan from the team's top developmental affiliate, AHL Springfield. The Finn's ascension to the parent club was necessitated by an upper-body injury to No. 1 goalie Roberto Luongo. Originally nabbed by the Sharks with a fourth-round (106th overall) draft pick in 2008, Sateri looks like an emergency option for a Panthers club feverishly trying to claw its way toward a playoff spot. He's gone 4-4-0 with a 2.92 GAA and .911 save as a rookie.