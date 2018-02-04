Play

Satteri made 26 saves in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

Satteri has won three consecutive games, but don't get too excited. He's beaten the Isles, Sabres and Wings -- not exactly the cream of the crop. Still, a starter is a starter and his confidence is growing. Satteri is worth slotting into your lineup while the main kitties are hobbled.

